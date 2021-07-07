Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 20,756 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 119.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

SLV stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

