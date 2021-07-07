Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.78.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,204. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Prothena by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Prothena by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

