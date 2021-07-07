Progyny Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,695 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 932% compared to the typical volume of 358 call options.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $6,301,987.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,671,692.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,352 shares of company stock valued at $42,857,059 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

