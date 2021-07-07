Profund Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,606 shares of company stock valued at $31,707,590 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $374.93 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

