Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,514 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 64.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 13.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4,110,700.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 411,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 411,070 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 39,840.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $1,987,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PINS opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,338.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 919,440 shares of company stock worth $64,920,209. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

