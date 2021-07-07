Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

