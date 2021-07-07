Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $33,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,268.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

