Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

Shares of CRL opened at $377.45 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.75 and a 12 month high of $378.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

