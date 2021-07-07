Profund Advisors LLC Buys 9,710 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Infosys by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Infosys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

