Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,807 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,907 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.