Proactis (LON:PHD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.27

Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.27 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 74.38 ($0.97). Proactis shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 11,891 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £70.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

