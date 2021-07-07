Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Up 38.2%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC) shot up 38.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

About Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The firm specializes in making investments in form of middle market, mezzanine, first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalization, growth financing and debt financing investments.

