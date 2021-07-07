Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $171.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.87.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Primerica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

