Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 335,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Primerica alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Primerica by 865.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

Shares of PRI opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.