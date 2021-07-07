Primecoin Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $772,379.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,873,287 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

