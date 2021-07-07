PRIA (PRIA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $664.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. PRIA has a market capitalization of $216,326.08 and $664.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00009113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PRIA

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

