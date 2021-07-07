Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.36

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Investec cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 2.86.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

