Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Post reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

POST traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $108.84. 452,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

