Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Anan Kashyap Sells 6,087 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. 662,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,745. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POSH shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,120,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

