POA Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. POA has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $264,413.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,263,570 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
