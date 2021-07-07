Playtech’s (PTEC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Playtech (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

Get Playtech alerts:

PTEC stock traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 431 ($5.63). The stock had a trading volume of 772,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,519. Playtech has a 52 week low of GBX 282.50 ($3.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 457.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.