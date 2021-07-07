PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of AGS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 8,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,806. The firm has a market cap of $325.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

