Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,134,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,005,824 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.57% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $37,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 966,522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 365.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.