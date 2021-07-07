PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE PJT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.94. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 44,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

