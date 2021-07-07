Piper Sandler Weighs in on Horace Mann Educators Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.99. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $6,338,000.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.