Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 427.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIPR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PIPR stock opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.66.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

