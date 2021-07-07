Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,160 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $500.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $502.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

