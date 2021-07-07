Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 50,561 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,561 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

