Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 28,304 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 118.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $132.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

