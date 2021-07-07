Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 2,015 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $288.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

