Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 121,412 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 116.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,412 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,379,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 224,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 122,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

