Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $358,841,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

NYSE PANW opened at $391.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

