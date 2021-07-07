Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

Shares of TSCO opened at $186.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

