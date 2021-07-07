Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,566.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,408.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,067.59 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

