Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 28,304 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 118.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of HLT opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

