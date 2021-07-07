Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 8,857 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,593 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in VMware by 24.4% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 25.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in VMware by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,737 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VMware by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,173 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of VMW opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903 in the last 90 days. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

