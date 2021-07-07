PIN (PIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00166322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.80 or 0.99882812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.43 or 0.00973091 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.