PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $20.56.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
