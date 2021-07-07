PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 2nd

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $19.15.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.