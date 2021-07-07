Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,904,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,941,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,767,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,976,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,678,000.

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

