Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000.

Shares of AGGRU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

