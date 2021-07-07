Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 29,082 CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,048,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,834,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 925.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,450,000 after purchasing an additional 665,590 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 465.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 800,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 658,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 67.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,539,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 620,336 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

