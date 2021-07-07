Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Reaches $8.02 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.02 or 0.00023091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00060026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00921933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045331 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,511,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,655 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.