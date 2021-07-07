PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,762,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,200. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

