Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Up 18.2% in June

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

