Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.08

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth $23,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.