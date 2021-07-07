Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $145.69 million and $44.40 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00059232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00938141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045448 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.