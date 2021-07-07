Petroteq Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petroteq Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Petroteq Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CVE:PQE opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. Petroteq Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19.

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

