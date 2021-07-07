PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at about $448,000.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.26.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,534. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

