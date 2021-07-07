Perry Creek Capital LP Purchases 463,619 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,619 shares during the period. Outfront Media comprises approximately 13.6% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $89,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 5.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 13,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

